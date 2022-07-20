N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Fire destroyed a pole barn near a home in Lehigh County.
Video from a 69 News viewer shows flames engulfing the barn in the 4000 block of Buck Run in North Whitehall Township, and what sounds and looks like fireworks going off sporadically.
The fire broke out around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The heat from the fire appears to have damaged the siding of the home next to the structure. The barn was nearly burned to the ground.
Officials have not commented on any injuries or what may have started the fire.