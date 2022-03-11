Get ready for a wintry weekend which will start innocently enough with some rain late Friday night into early Saturday morning. As winds crank up and deliver much colder air throughout the day Saturday, rain will change over to snow, and the snow may very well come down steady and rather heavy at times from mid-morning to early or mid-afternoon.
So, Saturday will be a very changeable day for sure. If you wake up around sunrise, you’ll likely see that it’s raining, and temperatures will be rather mild, around 40 degrees. A strong cold front will then come blasting through mid to late morning while a deepening and strengthening area of low pressure rides northward along the front and just off the coast.
Colder air will come racing in behind these systems, and rain will changeover to snow as temperatures quickly drop to around freezing, and then eventually in the 20s during the afternoon. The changeover to snow will occur soonest in the Poconos and Interstate 81 corridor, then advance south and eastward as the day wears on. Winds will also be ramping up once the rain goes over to snow.
Accumulating snow is very likely, and the snow will stick more readily than it did on Wednesday, as temperatures will be colder, winds will be stronger, and the snow will fall at a steadier clip from mid-morning to early to mid-afternoon. Generally 3-6 inches of snow is expected for most of the area, with lesser amounts south and east of Interstate 95 and closer to the shore, and the best chance for some 6+" amounts is in the Poconos and higher elevations. Expect travel to be difficult at times during the day on Saturday, as steadier snow will be able to accumulate on roads.
Winds will be the other issue Saturday, even after the snow comes to an end later Saturday afternoon. Winds may gust 40 to 50 mph in the afternoon and overnight, and as lows drop into the teens overnight, wind chills should drop into the single digits. Blowing and drifting snow will also be a good possibility considering the amounts we expect to accumulate and just how strong the winds get.