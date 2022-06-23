U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - Rain isn't stopping the world's top senior golfers from meeting in the Lehigh Valley.
The U.S. Senior Open officially started Thursday morning, as steady rain came down.
Gates opened at 7 a.m., which is when the first round got under way at Saucon Valley Country Club.
Officials have shared over and over the amount of work it takes to get an event like this into play.
"We're just very excited that here we are, again, 13 years later, a lot of work goes behind this," said Dave Kennedy, general chairman of the 2022 event and longtime member of Saucon Valley Country Club.
In 2009, the U.S. Women's Open Golf championship was held at the Saucon Valley Country Club.
A few years later in 2016, the club was ready to sign the papers once again to get the ball in motion to host a future event.
"I'm very proud of that, very proud that I was president when we were negotiating with the United States Golf Association to invite them back here to host one of their events," Kennedy said.
Years of hard work all came to a head Thursday morning.
Chuck Lawson was one of the first to walk through the gates at 7 a.m. He was there to see one person in particular, Dave McNabb.
"They asked him to tee off because he's kind of a local guy, so he was the first one. It's kind of an honorary position for him," Lawson said.
The USGA welcomed McNabb, of Malvern, and another local player to tee off first.
While the rain kept steady for the majority of the morning, the people who truly love the sport were out braving the elements.
"Just watching them play such difficult conditions, it's very hard. But you know it's an honor for those guys to be here," he said.
The rest of the week is looking up though, bringing much sunnier conditions for fans, players and staff.
It's looking up for the Lehigh Valley, too, as a championship of this size brings in money to go right back to the community.
"We're going to have a beautiful long weekend. We feel that it generates about $25 to $30 million of economic boost for the entire economy," Kennedy said.
While the country club is bringing in tens of thousands of golf lovers, the surrounding area is seeing a ton of that support too. Restaurants and shops are packed at the nearby Promenade Shops of Saucon Valley, and a number of businesses in Bethlehem are also busy.
69 News is live from the event for the sunrise, noon and evening shows.