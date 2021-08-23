ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The region is still reeling from overnight flooding caused by storms.
The Lehigh River rose several feet, making its way to the back of homes on Adams Island in Allentown.
It's not a big deal for people there, but they did tell me they weren't really expecting it. The rain from Tropical Storm Henri drenched the area overnight.
Bod Pudleiner says he was up for most of the night watching the water from the Lehigh River rise in his backyard.
"I was up around three checking and it was still below the concrete dock, it only came up about 5, 5:30 it started to rise real fast and by 6, 6:30 it was up to the door at the house," Pudleiner said.
He says the river is already receding, but they did get several feet. Even so, he says he's seen it much worse.
"When we first moved in I think 04, 05 the water was back into that house an inch," Pudleiner said.
He's not alone. Bobby Bowers remembers a winter storm back in the mid 90's that caused major damage.
"In 1996 we had 56 inches of water in this house and a 200-pound piece of ice came barreling through the door. I just took everything out," Bowers said.
A few houses down, Shirley says she has been living on the Island since the 50's and she's seen it all.
"The house we lived in had water over the roof. So it was scary," she said.
She says that was back in the 50's. She hasn't seen it get that bad since. That's why the rain from Tropical Storm Henri was nothing but water off a duck's back.
"Its usual, it's not anything that anyone has to worry about," Shirley said.
All three neighbors agree that whether it's a minor flood like this, or something major, it comes with the territory.
The water has already gone down. Bob and his wife say it should be gone by sundown Monday.