"The rain is much needed in our area, especially for our crop," said farmer Ben Scholl.

His current crop is apples and his fuji's are tiny now, their final size dependent on their appetite for water. He'd like an inch per week for the rest of summer.

"This gives us a couple days break from irrigating all the fruit trees," Scholl said.

While the rain offers temporary relief, City of Easton arborist Rob Christopher says it's not enough to ease watering for new trees and shrubs, that haven't developed a deep root system.

For flowers, "The flowers are jumping for joy," said Patrick Flanley, the General Manager of Dan Schantz Greenhouse.

He says the recent rain and cool nights are enough to sustain those already established in the ground.

"If we have sun for the next four to five days, they'd be fine. If we planted tomorrow check it in two days. If it's dry then give it water," he said.

This week's wet weather has dropped wildfire chances. A member of the Lehigh County Forestry Task Force said it's giving a break to the already super busy year.

As for Scholl, he and those firefighters share a similar saying this season.

"Keep praying for more rain," he said.