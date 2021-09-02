NWS Weather Alert NOTE: This information is provided by the National Weather Service. Forecast may differ from local information provided by our own 69News Meteorologists

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania... Jordan Creek At Allentown affecting Lehigh County. For the Jordan Creek...including Allentown...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around...don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Jordan Creek At Allentown. * Until this evening. * At 11:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 9.5 feet. * Flood stage is 8.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:00 AM EDT Thursday was 10.7 feet. * Forecast...The river will oscillate around flood stage with a maximum value of 10.5 feet this afternoon. * Impact...At 6.0 feet, Jordan Park begins to flood. * Impact...At 6.5 feet, Covered Bridge Park begins to flood. Playground equipment and athletic fields at Jordan Park are submerged. * Impact...At 7.1 feet, Route 309 in Whithall Township is closed due to flooding. * Impact...At 8.0 feet, Village Road in South whitehall is flooded. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 10.9 feet on 09/09/1987. && Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Jordan Creek Allentown 8.0 9.5 Thu 11 am ED 5.6 2.7 MSG &&