ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The rainfall totals from the remnants of Hurricane Ida are in.
WFMZ's Dan Skeldon says four to eight inches of rain was the general rule in the region, as was widespread flooding.
Rainfall totals in the Lehigh Valley and in Berks County. 4-8" of rain was the general rule as was widespread flooding. From Fred, Henri, and now Ida, many spots have seen as much as 12 to 18 inches of rain in the last two weeks! pic.twitter.com/R9krViuN8t— Meteorologist Dan Skeldon (@DanSkeldonWFMZ) September 2, 2021
Bethlehem saw 5.36 inches of rain, while Lehigh Valley International Airport recorded 4.15 inches of rain for Allentown. The storm dumped 5.77 inches in Easton.
Slatington got six inches of rain, while Center Valley saw more than seven inches of rain.
In Berks County, Earl Township saw more than seven inches of rain, while Bernville and Sinking Spring got more than six inches.
Reading got more than five inches, while the storm brought more than four inches to Boyertown.