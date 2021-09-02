Rainfall totals Lehigh Valley

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The rainfall totals from the remnants of Hurricane Ida are in.

WFMZ's Dan Skeldon says four to eight inches of rain was the general rule in the region, as was widespread flooding.

Bethlehem saw 5.36 inches of rain, while Lehigh Valley International Airport recorded 4.15 inches of rain for Allentown. The storm dumped 5.77 inches in Easton.

Slatington got six inches of rain, while Center Valley saw more than seven inches of rain.

In Berks County, Earl Township saw more than seven inches of rain, while Bernville and Sinking Spring got more than six inches.

Reading got more than five inches, while the storm brought more than four inches to Boyertown.

Rainfall totals Berks
If you have video or photos you think might be newsworthy, please use the form below. Please provide as much information about the video or photo as possible, including the time, date, and town or municipality where the event took place.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.