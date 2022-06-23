U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - All that rain Thursday morning made for difficult play for golfers at the U.S. Senior Open. When it rains on the grounds, crew members worry about the Saucon Creek flooding, as it can wreak havoc on greens.
Luckily that didn't happen Thursday. But for players this was much different than the practice rounds.
"This was about as tough you could get without flooding out," said Irish golfer Padraig Harrington.
Raindrops and Umbrellas were par for the morning course as Mother Nature played havoc with the early round.
"I mean the ball's not going anywhere," Pro Tracy Phillips said.
Grounds crews used giant squeegees to clear out saturated greens, making much different putting for Harrington, who we caught up with during Monday's near-perfect practice round conditions.
"The first green, it flooded out, we waited for the squeegees, but by the time the squeegees got there it actually started to go into the ground," he recalled.
In rainy conditions slick clubs make for poor shots, especially in soaked, thick rough. Early leader Paul Goydos of California likes things dry. He says this is when caddies earn their pay.
"There wasn't a single shot I hit today where my clubs were wet. The clubs never felt like there was a drop of water between my clubs. So, you know Chris did a fantastic job," he said of his caddie.
Crews say things never got to a point where play was threatened.
Things are supposed to dry out for the weekend.