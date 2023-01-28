Puppies with a purpose. It's the mission of New Jersey based "The Seeing Eye."

It is also the nation's oldest guide school, and they need your help to expand it's puppy raising program.

Macungie's Robyn and Dennis Oplinger have had 1 year old Winston since he was 7 weeks old. He is one of 17 puppies the couple have raised for New Jersey based The Seeing Eye.

"As a puppy raiser, our job is basic obedience, teaching," Robyn says. "And then we take them out in the community so they learn how to have good manners."

In a few months, Winston will head back to the Morristown, New Jersey training center to become what he was born to be - a guide dog for the blind.

Like Kodak, who's continuing the path of independence for 76-year-old John Hollenbach of Perkasie.

"I cannot explain to people how much easier it has made my life and for my wife also," said John.

Since 1929, The Seeing Eye has bred and raised pups to be guide dogs, housing clients like Hollenbach, at no charge for a month of training.

Dogs like Kodak cost the organization $73,000 to raise, however the cost to clients is $150 then $50 for each dog after. For veterans, it's a dollar.

Winston and 13-week Echo are part of the 500 pups the organization breeds each year.

"The Seeing Eye is wonderful, because they do cover all the vet costs, and provide a stipend to help families raising them," said area coordinator Kimberly Winnington. "And we definitely need families. That's probably our biggest need at this moment, is more families to raise puppies."

With a goal those like the Oplinger can clearly see.

"We are giving it up for reason. Knowing that there's a future for the dog and a supportive environment is great," said Dennis.

Robyn Oplinger and area coordinator Shannon Rager, along with Echo, visited WFMZ to talk about the program and how you can help.