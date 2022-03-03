NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - People across our area have been coming together to show their support for Ukraine.
At Thursday's rally in Jim Thorpe, participants were asked to wear blue and yellow, the colors of Ukraine, and to bring handmade signs to show support for the Ukrainian people.
“It's horrible, it's beyond words,” said rally participant Ulana Prociuk.
Participants gathered near the Courthouse Annex and some of those who still have family in Europe say they're living in fear of the continued Russian assault.
“I have family in Ukraine, I have friends in Ukraine, they are in the western part of Ukraine, and I spoke with them yesterday and they said they did hear some bombs in the western part of Ukraine,” said Prociuk.
Meanwhile a prayer service for Ukraine was also held Thursday night in Northampton Borough.
Father Paul Makar says it's important to pray for peace and for church members to pray not only for Ukraine but also for the Russian government.
“The Russian government officials who are engaging in this war, which now what it looks like is genocide, it's very important to pray for forgiveness not just of our own sins,” said visiting priest Father Paul Makar.
Even though it's tough to witness the continued devastation and see people flee their country, Father Paul says he hopes for a better Ukraine when this is all over.
“That Ukraine is able to come out of this conflict, rebuild, and stand on their own two feet as an independent first-world country," said Makar.