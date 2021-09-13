BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Rally in the Valley is what organizers called an event aimed at addiction prevention and awareness.
They want people to know there are resources available here in the area, especially as the overdose crisis worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.
The idea of recovery, resources and support was music to the ears for some in the Lehigh Valley suffering from addiction.
SYNC Recovery Community's "Rally in the Valley" brought community members to Bethlehem to break the stigma of addiction, while offering free entertainment.
"The event today is a recovery music festival. We're here to celebrate the individuals in recovery, to show that there are multiple pathways of celebrating and living a life in recovery," said Tamra McGee, cofounder of Rally in the Valley.
SteelStacks provided the backdrop for the event.
"We have Narcan trainings, we have a recovery rocks table, we have henna tattoo, we have food vendors, we have coloring stations for kids, interactive. We also have yard games, we also have many musicians performing on the Town Square Levitt stage today," McGee said.
Lehigh Valley Health Network provided naloxone training and gave out kits.
The epidemic grew as the pandemic took a step into the spotlight for the last year and a half. But organizers say it's time to shine a light again.
"It's been a tough year with COVID, but we understand that there are a lot of opportunities for individuals to seek help today, tomorrow and in the future," McGee said.