ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Yung Gravy is coming to the Great Allentown Fair.

The platinum-selling rapper is scheduled to headline the festival on Sept. 2.

Yung Gravy released his third full-length album, "Marvelous," last year.

It features the single "Betty - Get Money."

Tickets for his Allentown Fair show cost $44 and $64.

They go on sale May 19.