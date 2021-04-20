ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Reaction to the guilty verdict in Derek Chauvin's trial poured in from around Pennsylvania and around the country Tuesday.
A group of people in downtown Allentown met, they said, to try to process what happened, and try to change what comes next.
For Justan Parker, the Executive Director of Black Lives Matter Lehigh Valley, the news was an emotional release, but not necessarily a relief.
"We were expecting what we always get, not guilty," Parker said.
For community activist Enid Santiago, "the emotions are still raw."
"It's justice, but justice would be George Floyd being here today, not a guilty verdict," Parker said.
Parker and Santiago shared their feelings in downtown Allentown, but these same emotions were on display across the country, from Philadelphia to New York, to Minneapolis, the site of the trial, where cheers broke out when the verdict was read.
Another reaction in major cities across America? Relief. Business owners said they were hoping for a quiet night after the guilty verdict, after past looting and rioting during protests damaged businesses.
In Washington, President Biden spoke after the verdict was delivered, saying he'd called George Floyd's family.
"Nothing can ever bring their brother, father back. But this can be a giant step forward in the march towards justice in America," Biden said.
Santiago and Parker say their mission now moves from more than just demanding justice. They say they're demanding change in America.
]"At the same time, we're sitting here thinking 'why do we have to do an entire year of protests to get this done?'" Santiago said.