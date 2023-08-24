Dozens of families spoke out at a Lehigh County commissioners meeting, accusing Lehigh Valley Health Network and one doctor in particular of "medical kidnapping" and misdiagnosing child abuse. It comes as Lehigh County Controller Mark Pinsley released a report titled "The Cost of Misdiagnosis," claiming a "systemic overdiagnosis" of medical child abuse in the Lehigh Valley and calling for change.

69 News reached out to LVHN for comment.

Here's their full statement:

There is no greater responsibility than ensuring the safety and protection of children. Lehigh Valley Health Network (LVHN) is diligent when it comes to caring for children at the John Van Brakle Child Advocacy Center (CAC). The center exists to serve Lehigh County's most vulnerable children and their families through a community partnership that includes the District Attorney’s Office, Lehigh County Office of Children & Youth Services, the Allentown Police Department, and Crime Victims Council of the Lehigh Valley.

Due to the sensitive nature of their work, physicians specializing in child protective medicine are often the unfortunate target of emotionally driven and unsubstantiated criticism. The Lehigh County Controller has no jurisdiction over the CAC, nor the clinical credentials to conduct a review of a clinician or the services rendered by a clinician - and we disagree wholeheartedly with the controller’s conclusions being shared with the media.

Here are the facts:

-- Dr. Debra Esernio-Jenssen, MD, is board-certified in child protective medicine. She does not initiate child abuse cases. Cases of suspected abuse are referred to the CAC through the state reporting system. At the CAC, when Dr. Jenssen and her team evaluate a case, they collaborate with the child’s medical team. The vast majority of the time they do not find evidence of child abuse, which is consistent with national averages.

-- LVHN clinicians do not unilaterally make the final determination whether child protective services intervention is appropriate in cases of alleged child abuse or neglect.

-- A medical examination is one component among many factors, including evidence, photos, and witnesses that are considered by the judicial system or child protective services, who ultimately make the final decision about protective services.

-- The Controller ignores the fact that Munchausen’s by proxy perpetrators can have more than one victim.

Had the controller followed the typical audit process, we would have provided these details.

Our community relies on us to heal, comfort, and care for them, especially in their most critical time of need. That remains our focus.

It takes courage for child abuse victims and their families to come forward. We encourage anyone who has concerns about child abuse or neglect to contact law enforcement or ChildLine (1-800-932-0313).