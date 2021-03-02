PALMERTON, Pa. - At S.S. Palmer Elementary School in Palmerton the second graders are pressed against the windows.
"Today we are celebrating Read Across America day here in the Lehigh Valley," said Angela Zanelli, campaign director for Lehigh Valley Reads.
PBS 39 and The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley have come bearing gifts to teach all of the kids and remind others that reading isn't just a necessary skill.
"So all of the kiddos that read for 20 minutes, whether they’re here in person or at home, they’re checking off to see, it’s kind of like a competition," said Kristina Manning, a counselor at the elementary school.
The reading rally has challenged the entire Lehigh Valley to read a million minutes, a challenge you can accept by going to Lehighvalleyreads.org and pledging some time with your favorite book.
Organizers say spending some time with your favorite book may have gotten lost in all of the virtual learning and working we've been doing lately.
"We talk about stepping away from the computer screen so a lot of our teachers are really encouraging reading for pleasure," Manning said.
Organizers say in the end the hope is instead of being glued to our screens readers will discover the joy of being stuck to one page turner after another.