ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Authorities allege that a Berks County man facing murder charges in Reading assaulted two corrections officers in Lehigh County with a shank, one of three in his possession, as they tried to confiscate the weapon.
The Lehigh County District Attorney’s Office has charged Joewel J. Keita, of Mohnton, with four counts of aggravated assault in connection with the March 5 attack. District Judge Karen Devine arraigned the 23-year-old Thursday afternoon, setting bail at $50,000. He was already being held without bail on the first-degree murder charges out of Berks County.
The criminal complaint filed against Keita in Lehigh County does not indicate why he was being held in Lehigh County Jail at the time of the attack, but court records show that he is now in Berks County jail.
Jail staff was alerted on March 5 that Keita allegedly had a shank, according to the criminal complaint. Staff searched his cell but found no weapon.
A pair of corrections officers then told Keita they’d need to perform a strip search. That’s when he walked into his cell and slammed the door in the face of one of the officers. Authorities allege Keita threw the shank in the toilet and tried to flush it, but the water had been turned off for the search.
The officers reported Keita was holding another shank that he allegedly refused to surrender. Staff tried to talk the prisoner into surrendering the weapon, but he allegedly repeated, “I’m going to stab everyone.” The officers then used pepper spray, prompting Keita to throw the shank out of his cell.
Officers then ordered him to walk backwards to the front of his cell with his hands behind his back. As he reached the front of the cell, Keita allegedly turned on the officers and began punching them as he held yet another shank. After the attack, Keita allegedly said, “I stabbed those (expletive) up.”
Both officers received medical treatment, one of a 14-inch cut and bruises to his face and the other for a cut to his forearm.
Keita is tentatively scheduled for a March 31 preliminary hearing on the assault charges. His next court date in Berks County is a pre-trial hearing scheduled for May 20.