U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Seniors from eight high schools across three counties got to walk across the stage Tuesday.
It took four years of hard work, and also a little help from a great organization.
The event was called "Ready, Set, Graduate." It's a day to celebrate those who've worked incredibly hard to make it to the coveted high school graduation finish line.
"Today is a celebration of determination, of perseverance. These are students who didn't have it very easy," said Timothy Mulligan, president and CEO of Communities In Schools.
Communities In Schools holds the annual "Ready, Set, Graduate" local event to recognize students that have been a part of their program, working to make a difference within themselves and the community.
"Sometimes there's just some roadblocks, some challenges, and we help them to navigate. We help them to overcome those challenges," Mulligan said.
Graduating seniors from eight high schools in Lehigh, Northampton and Berks counties were in attendance.
Ty Manno, who will be graduating from Easton Area High School in just a few short weeks, says the program changed his outlook on life.
"A teacher called me down, and at first I thought they were a waste of time, but now, I'm here after 4 long years and I love it," he said.
Now, he's looking forward to graduating, heading off to community college and working to become a mechanical engineer.
"It made me more confident at being myself more often, and do what I need to do at my full capability," he said.
And as a culmination of their hard work, keynote speaker Joetta Clark Diggs, whose resume includes being a four-time Olympian, author and entrepreneur, left them with this:
"My goal today is not to have them become Olympic champions. But my goal is to be the champion of their lives, and to understand the hard work they put in, the dedication and the support they've gotten from their parents, from CIS, that the world for them will be great, and that they remember where they come from," she said.
The organization also presented and awarded four scholarships as part of the event to help students continue their education.