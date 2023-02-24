BETHLEHEM, Pa. - For decades, college student-athletes were barred from receiving compensation, as schools made big bucks off them. Thanks to a fairly new NCAA policy, that's no longer the case. The NCAA's interim policy has opened the door for a local health network to pay select student-athletes.

Trevor Harris plays football for Lehigh University in Bethlehem.

"A lot of the stuff we do as student-athletes kind of goes unseen," he said.

St. Luke's, in a new initiative, now has 22 student-athletes, like Harris, on its payroll.

"To bring students that are in college at this time," John Hauth, with St. Luke's Health Network, said, "to participate in camps and clinics."

The fact that Harris can be paid as a student-athlete is fairly new.

For decades, it's been standard for student athletes across the entire country to give long hours each day - juggling workouts, team time and game time, not to mention studying and education-all while schools have made billions in revenue, including off students' names, images and likenesses.

"It's nice to finally be compensated for putting in all that work that no one else gets to see," Harris said. "They only get to see game days."

Now, under the NCAA's new policy, St. Luke's is able to employ the students.

"It's such a unique program, and really one of a kind at this point," Tim McGorry, Community Ambassador for St. Luke's, said.

The benefits are mutual and many: the hospital gets to pay sports heroes and role models to help out at events, like its summer sports camp and clinics.

In turn, the athlete gets paid.

"To provide them with some funding that helps them along the way through their college journey," Hauth said.

Hauth, who serves as Senior Network Administrator of Sports Medicine for St. Luke's, says student-athletes also mentor younger students.

"To have them come back and share their experiences with student athletes from the area," he said.

Meanwhile, it's a way for the athletes to learn about the real world of endorsements and making money off their names, images and likenesses, since it is, after all this time, a fairly new concept.