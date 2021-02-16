ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Joy and Richard Turner and their son are looking to move out of Allentown.
"We want to get out of the city and into the country," the couple said.
Easier said than done. The family is like many Lehigh Valley home buyers.
"Some people have out bid us, some of them disappeared before we get there. Next day they are gone," they said about their buying experience so far.
There are only 567 homes on the market, and they last an average of 19 days. Sale prices? Those are up more than 25% since last year, meaning those like the Turners can easily sell their home but can't find or afford another one.
"We have the ability to at least help them out," said Jonathan Campbell of DLP Real Estate.
Campbell adds due to the low inventory the company has a buyback program. They bought the Turners' home and are leasing it back to them. Campbell says they show the clients the fair market value, what it could sell over the asking price, and what a cash offer would be.
"We are looking to cater to the client, what that looks like to them. Some need a couple of months, others need a couple of weeks," he said.
"I would recommend putting your house on the open market, rather than having someone come in and say this is what your home is worth, this is what I'd pay for it," said Tim Tepes.
Tepes is the Greater Lehigh Valley Association of Realtors president. He does say an advantage though may be sellers don't deal with inspections or sales falling through.
"As long as the seller is happy with what is being offered it'll work for them," he said.
For the Turners who now have until April to find a new home, it's a deal that's priceless.
"Having the extra time is giving us that extra peace of mind," they said.