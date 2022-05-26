Election, voting ballot box generic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Just 910 votes separate the two leading candidates in Pennsylvania’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate. That means counties are preparing to start a recount in the race between celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick.

Oz has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.

At least six counties - Bedford, Clinton, Crawford, Lehigh, Montour, Tioga and Warren - said they'll begin Friday. Most other counties will begin next week. Some counties were still counting remaining votes from last week’s primary election.

The winner will take on Democrat John Fetterman in November.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you