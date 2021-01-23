MUHLENBERG TWP., Pa - Rafts rest on the surface of 31-degree water in a quarry in Muhlenberg Township as divers searched for a body.
In spite of a suit, that cold water still works its way in.
"This is a dry suit,” said Rich Boyer, a diver with the Schuylkill Haven Fire Department. “Keeps the cold water off your skin so you can layer up underneath. You do still get a little bit of water sometimes underneath, but the water temperature is not right on your skin."
Water recovery crews from Berks and beyond searched the depths for a 20-year-old man who police say was involved in a shoplifting attempt incident at the nearby Target.
Police say he fled the store and made his way into the quarry before he ended up in the water.
"No one's supposed to be back there without authorization. It is fenced in,” said Chief William Heim, with Muhlenberg Township Police ”There is barbed wire. There's signs posted all over so anybody in the general public that would go there would know that they aren't supposed to go there.
One of the challenges for divers searching a quarry is the varying depths they encounter while underneath the water's surface.
"You got the steep slopes coming down off the quarry and coming down off the slope and then you're on the bottom,” Boyer said.
Crews combed the area for hours. Police say they have a possible I-D, but are waiting for the body to be recovered.
"Our fire department has a side scan sonar we use often and if we find any hits of interest on the sonar the divers go in and check it out,” Boyer said.
Due to darkness and cold temps, the search is expected to resume after 8 AM Saturday.
“Visibility wasn't bad. 10 15 feet if there was anything to see down there we would have definitely seen it tonight,” Boyer said.