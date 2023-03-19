ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Inside First Presbyterian Church in Allentown, Sandra and Mike Moses received assistance from the American Red Cross. The two had been inside their Trexler Park apartment early Friday morning when a three-alarm fire broke out above them.

"You know 1:30 in the morning you don't expect someone knocking on your door to get out, the building is on fire," said Mike Moses.

He said they made it outside and he looked up at the building.

"I went outside and was like whoa it's like a movie. In about 10 minutes there had to be about 20-30 Allentown firefighters there," said Moses.

Officials say 65 people were impacted. They tell us once a main electrical power line that was damaged is fixed, most people will be able to return to their apartments.

"Due to the number of people affected, the number of families affected, the decision was made that we would open a shelter," said Bill Slotter, American Red Cross disaster action team manager.

The American Red Cross said it is providing immediate assistance with things like financial assistance. Moses tells us they have been given names and numbers of people to contact who can provide help as well.

"They know what you're going through and they know where to put you," said Moses.

A fire captain said neighboring apartments sustained water damage. We are told no injuries have been reported.

"You know, we're lucky it could've been a lot worse," said Moses.