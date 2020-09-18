The fall is always busy for the American Red Cross, as it anticipates and responds to natural disasters, particularly hurricanes in the south.
But this year, amid the pandemic and wildfires raging out west, it's been even more trying.
Nearly 50 Red Cross volunteers from Pennsylvania are currently deployed in hurricane-hit areas and the western states impacted by the fires.
"It's been very busy. It's just the beginning of hurricane season," said Melinda Rosario, disaster program specialist currently stationed in New Orleans.
Rosario's team has been busy helping more than 200 people in a non-congregate shelter after Hurricanes Laura, Marco and Sally, with the latter thankfully sparing the city.
"They have just been through a really traumatizing event, they are here because they lost their homes and everything they have.
The emotional toll of preparing for another one was hard for them," Rosario said.
Her team has been catering to those families' every need: food, shelter, and emotional support.
"Flying in Sunday, you could smell smoke a half hour before we landed in Portland," said Carlos Carmona, disaster program specialist currently stationed in Oregon.
Carmona's crew is helping those affected by the devastating Archie Creek fire.
"It's bad. It's really bad. The forest is down to soil. Homes are down to their foundation," Carmona said.
Having Pennsylvania teams deployed out west and down south, while also assisting with COVID-19 responses back home, has magnified the agency's need for volunteers back home.
"We are desperately looking for volunteers," Carmona said.
The organization said it needs shelter volunteers, medical professionals, and help with pet sheltering.
Some work can even be done completely virtually.
The organization is pushing for local volunteers, so if disaster strikes here, it won't have to rely on outsiders who may be limited in travel due to COVID-19.
You can find more at the Red Cross website or by calling 1-800 Red Cross (1-800-733-2767).