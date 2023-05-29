Easton, Pa. - More than a dozen families were displaced after a fire damaged multiple rowhomes in Easton, and the Red Cross says displaced residents will have a place to go if they need it.

The Red Cross says a shelter will be set up at Paxinosa Elementary School, located at 1221 Northampton Street.

The city’s chief code enforcement officer says he believes 15 rowhomes are impacted by the fire. Some of the homes were badly damaged by the fire, while others sustained water and smoke damage.

Veteran Kevin Maxwell was one of the people that lost his home in the fire. He said a neighbor ran into his house to grab his father's military flag.

Investigators have not yet determined what caused the fire.