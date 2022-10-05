The devastation left in the wake of Hurricane Ian will be felt for a long time.

"When we walked out, it was like something out of a war zone. It was just devastating," said Margaret Cruz, whose home was destroyed.

Some are still desperate for basic necessities a week later.

"I would rather, as the governor said, if you had a choice between water and electric, give me water," said Cindy Walton, who also lost her home.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrived in Florida Wednesday to tour some of the hardest hit areas.

"Search and rescue teams have knocked on nearly 70,000 doors and rescued over 3,800 people," Biden said.

Biden met with Gov. Ron DeSantis and extended the Federal Disaster Declaration for Florida for another 30 days.

"Today we have one job and only one job, and that's to make sure the people of Florida get everything they need to fully and thoroughly recover," Biden said.

And to help with recovery, more than 30 volunteers from the Greater Pennsylvania region are in Florida to help with the aftermath. Six of those volunteers are from the Lehigh Valley area.

The Red Cross says its emergency vehicles are delivering food and relief supplies. They're also helping people replace their medications, eyeglasses or critical medical equipment like canes and wheelchairs.

The Red Cross says volunteers from all 50 states will be helping people recover for the weeks and months to come.