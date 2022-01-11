EASTON, Pa. – Easton Area School District Athletic Director James Pokrivsak presented a plan Tuesday night to charge $5 for livestreaming sports events.
During the school board's committee meeting, Pokrivsak said the livestreaming option might start with football this fall.
A single automated camera that follows motion will provide pictures and sound, though there will be no commentary.
An Easton fan or opponent anywhere will be able to watch, Pokrivsak said.
The 2022-23 boys and girls basketball seasons may also be streamed, he added.
Pokrivsak said the $5 fee is about the same as buying a ticket. Charging for streaming also will help maintain the district's relationship with local cable companies, which pay $500 to broadcast a game live.
Local cable subscribers will still get games, while a fan in California, for example, will have the new option of paying for a stream.
School board President Jodi Hess suggested that streaming be considered for Red Rover wrestling, which has an avid fan base.