EASTON, Pa. - Women came together in Easton Friday in the fight against domestic violence.

The Business Women Networking Involving Charity and Education, more simply known as "BW Nice," held its 7th annual Red Shoe Luncheon and Fashion Show at the Northampton Country Club.

It's part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Proceeds go to the "Third Street Alliance for Women and Children," which offers shelter, child care, and other services for families in need.

Besides raising critical funds, the event brings light to the situation in many homes.

"People still do not understand. This is an epidemic in all of our communities throughout the country, and quite frankly, throughout the world. So if we can give voice to those that need help and are looking for assistance, that's what we need to do," said BW Nice Founder and President Diane Simobich.

Speakers at this year's event included an Lehigh Valley Health Network trauma surgeon, a domestic abuse survivor, and a martial artist.