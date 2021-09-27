home construction hard hat generic graphic
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Reeb Millwork, a Bethlehem-based maker of doors and custom milled products, has agreed to be acquired by Specialty Building Products LLC for an undisclosed price.
 
Reeb will keep its brand name, locations and management team, including Chief Executive Officer Scott Kerr.
 
"We conducted a thorough process and are confident that SBP is the optimal way forward for our business, employees, customers, suppliers and local communities," Kerr said in a statement Monday. 
 
"Reeb has an outstanding reputation across the industry," said Jeff McLendon, chief executive officer of SBP. 
 
Specialty Building Products brings expertise and resources to Reeb that will help the door manufacturer expand. Reeb is the largest maker of doors in the Eastern U.S., according to the statement.
 
Reeb was based in Fountain Hill for many years before relocating to Bethlehem.   
 
The transaction is expected to be completed by the end of October.
 
Specialty Building Products is based in Duluth, Georgia. Its brands include U.S. Lumber, Alexandria Moulding, Midwest Lumber and Mid-State Lumber.
 

