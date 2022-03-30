ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Refugee organizations here in Pennsylvania are preparing for a flood of immigrants from war-torn Ukraine.
So far, more than 4 million refugees have fled the country, according to the Associated Press, and more than 6.5 million are displaced within Ukraine itself. Last week President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would take up to 100,000 of those refugees, but we spoke with a church in Allentown that works with refugees and said it's not that simple.
A small room at the Episcopal Church of the Mediator, with international flags and toys for the kids, is the first welcoming place many refugees see in the United States.
"We offer English classes and citizenship classes. When they arrive at our center, it's about two weeks after they arrive to the country, and they are like a deer in the headlights," said Program Coordinator Megan Fox.
Fox said that when she heard the President's announcement last week, it made her nervous.
"It's a little overwhelming to hear that 100,000 refugees are coming from Ukraine, because we are still actively resettling Afghans," said Fox.
They're still resettling them, because the process takes a long time.
"It takes months, two years often. What are those people supposed to do while they're waiting for that?" said Fox.
But immigration attorney Ray Lahoud tells us there are ways to speed it up.
"What the U.S. government can do though, and what they did in Afghanistan, when the circumstances really became incredibly intense, they can create a process that streamlines refugee applications. I don't foresee that happening here right now because what I see are a lot of the European countries that are surrounding Ukraine have been able, as of now, to handle this influx," said Lahoud.
Once refugees get here, Lahoud said the government can also put programs in place to support organizations like the Episcopal Church of the Mediator.
"There are other countries that have opened up actual programs, like work visa programs, like Canada and the like for Ukraine. The U.S. is a bit behind the eight ball on that one, for whatever reason it is, whether it's security and the like," said Lahoud.
Fox said she hopes the U.S. takes steps like that to help her and other advocates safely resettle families.
"Our government really needs to step up and, it's one thing to say we'll take them, we'll rescue them, but we have got to put systems in place to actually take care of them once they arrive," said Fox.