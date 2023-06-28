ALLENTOWN, Pa. - We're coming up on two years since the Taliban ravaged Afghanistan's capital and took control of the country. The U.S. promised to take care of Afghans who helped America, though many who resettled locally don't feel that's happened.

"There's hope in their eyes," said Sufia Salmi, an immigration advocate at Thrive International.

Salmi is talking about Afghan refugees she's helped resettle in the Lehigh Valley.

"Our country brought over 80,000-some Afghan allies that helped us during our time and Afghanistan," said Jamie Dinicola, the lead staff attorney at Interfaith-RISE, which serves refugees in northern and central New Jersey.

"The Afghans who came as humanitarian parolees after Kabul fell were very, very hopeful that they were indeed being invited by the United States to come and be full-blown citizens here, and we sure made it seem that way," said Rev. Seth Kaper-Dale, the CEO of the Reformed Church of Highland Park Affordable Housing Corporation, which oversees Interfaith-RISE. "Congress approved a whole lot of money to go in support of these folks."

But while that group of Afghans expected a pathway to permanent citizenship, it hasn't happened, nearly two years later. The biggest concern for many is that they can't save family trapped in terror overseas.

"We have a husband, but then the wife and children are there because his life was more in danger," said Salmi.

"Not all of them have stayed on our radar," said Nolan Leblanc of Allentown, who has been a foster dad to seven Afghan children. "Some disappear."

"I get calls like every day being like, 'can you help me get my children here?" Dinicola said.

Dinicola has secured temporary protection status and applied for asylum for 150 refugees to be sure they don't get sent back to Afghanistan.

"Now that Biden has announced that we're going to do a re-parole, which is essentially extending the status that they have here now in the U.S. for an additional two years, that's kind of the third level of protection," said Dinicola.

At the Refugee Community Center in Allentown, Salmi shares her story of coming from Afghanistan to America a decade ago and becoming a citizen.

Still, she knows the refugees she works with are in a different situation. She says since Congress hasn't passed the Afghan Adjustment Act allowing allies to become citizens, they experience constant mental anguish.

"They can't really move on, even though they're here in a better and safer environment, but they're so worried about their permanent status," said Salmi.

The Refugee Community Center says it's hard to pinpoint exactly how many Afghans resettled in the Lehigh Valley once Kabul fell to the Taliban, though that number is around 80.

"It is painful to watch," said Leblanc. "It's important to keep pushing the Afghan Adjustment Act, and to support the people we promised and committed our support to."

So, what's been the hold up?

U.S. Representatives Susan Wild, Brian Fitzpatrick, Dan Meuser and Tom Kean didn't respond to our repeated requests for information on this topic.

Some Republicans were against the act because they didn't believe refugees weren't properly screened.

Congresswoman Chrissy Houlahan was a cosponsor of the bipartisan bill last session. She told us it'll be reintroduced in the coming weeks, and she'll be pushing it forward.

"I've been very vocal about supporting our refugees that evacuated from Afghanistan," said Houlahan.

"It should be a priority," said Leblanc.

Salmi remains hopeful.

"So everyone can move on and then they can start their life and leave behind that tragic part of their life," said Salmi.

For now, thousands of lives are left in limbo.