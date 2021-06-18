This weekend, communities will celebrate on June 19th after the day was named a new federal holiday by President Joe Biden.
Plans for this weekend across the region actually began last year when talks of the day becoming a federal holiday began.
It was an effort led by passionate people across the Lehigh Valley, hoping to shed light locally on Juneteenth.
"They came to the streets. They came together and they celebrated... and it is a celebration," said Tabatha Tingle, committee chair of the Allentown Juneteenth Celebrations.
Two and a half years later, following the Emancipation Proclamation, it was announced on June 19th, 1865, in Galveston Texas, that slaves were free.
Small celebrations have occurred over time, but on Thursday, President Biden proclaimed Juneteenth a national holiday.
"All Americans can feel the power of this day and learn from our history," Biden said.
The Lehigh Valley is ready to take part in the first celebration of its kind.
"We have a day of festivities that are for everyone, the entire family," said Karen Britt, president of Juneteenth Lehigh Valley.
Celebrations will happen in downtown Allentown and at SteelStacks in Bethlehem.
"The DJ, the music, the food, the vendors," Tingle said.
It was a region-wide effort, bringing committees and organizations together to make it all possible.
"We were able to join together and essentially plan an itinerary that would go from early morning to all the way into the evening, ending with fireworks, so that partnership was essential," said Lucinda Wright, special event manager for the City of Allentown.
Organizers say it's a time to celebrate and continue to tell a vital part of the American story.
"Somewhere in the red, white, and blue is you, so we can celebrate Fourth of July, everyone can celebrate June 19th," Britt said.
Allentown's celebration will kick into full gear around 5 p.m., though there will be other events and a flag-raising beginning at 11.
The festivities will conclude with a 20-minute firework display at 9 p.m., followed by a closing speech.
Bethlehem's celebration will start at 11 a.m. and go until 6 p.m. at SteelStacks.