BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A bank with deep Pennsylvania roots is expanding its footprint in the region.

First Keystone Community Bank, offering innovative financial solutions for individuals and businesses, is planning to open a new full-service branch in the first quarter of 2023 at 1503 Linden St. in Bethlehem, according to Cheryl Wynings, First Keystone's executive administrative assistant.

The building, which is undergoing interior and exterior renovations, previously housed a Bank of America branch.

"We are hoping to open early 2023," Wynings said.

Owned and operated by local men and women since 1864, First Keystone is based in Berwick, Columbia County and has 19 offices - eight in Luzerne County, five in Columbia County, four in Monroe County, one in Northampton County and one in Montour County.

The bank offers savings and checking accounts, along with mortgage options and a variety of other loans such as personal, vehicle, home equity, business and commercial real estate.

There's no minimum balance requirement and no monthly service fees on a free Key Checking account.

"Providing support and solutions to individuals, families and businesses to help them realize their dreams has been our passion for over 150 years," a message on the bank's website reads. "We take the time to understand our customers and proudly serve over 30,000 individuals and 2,100 local businesses.

"Whether you’re a student opening your first checking account, a couple buying your first home and starting a family, or planning your retirement, banking with First Keystone, your local community bank, is always the best choice."

First Keystone will occupy an updated building that previously housed Bank of America, which shuttered the branch's interior offices in September 2019 and its drive-thru ATM in late 2021.