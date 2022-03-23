ALLENTOWN, Pa. -The City of Allentown announced Wednesday the formation of a regional dirt bike task force that will address the illegal use of individuals riding dirt bikes, all-terrain vehicles, and illegal motorcycles in the Lehigh Valley.
The task force will also address the quality-of-life issues caused by dirt bikes and ATVs and engage in ongoing conversations with state legislators to address the issue statewide, according to a news release from the city.
The task force includes: Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk and Police Chief Charles Roca; Bethlehem Mayor Willie Reynolds and Police Chief Michelle Kott; Salisbury Township Manager Cathy Bonaskiewich and Police Chief Kevin Soberick; South Whitehall Township Manager Randy Cope and Police Chief Glen Dorney; Whitehall Mayor Mike Harakal and Police Chief Michael Marks; Lehigh County Director of Parks Bob Stiffler and Director of General Services Rick Molchany; State Sen. Pat Browne, and State Representatives Mike Schlossberg and Peter Schweyer.
"Sometimes even when we're standing in the street, we get interrupted by the buzz of dirt bikes," said Tuerk at a news conference Wednesday. "We've seen those folks on our streets and disrupting our quality of life."
In the last two weeks alone, Allentown police say they've had to take legal action because of dirt bikes and ATVs.
"We have made arrests of individuals riding dirt bikes. On one occasion we had a dirt bike drag one of our officers. This is not acceptable," said Allentown Police Chief Roca.
In addition to the regional group, the City of Allentown has formed an internal task force that will focus on maintaining safe streets and identifying other possible outlets for dirt bike recreation, the city said. The internal task force includes Mayor Tuerk, Chief Roca, Councilman Daryl Hendricks, and representatives from the City’s Traffic Department and Recreation Department.
The city says residents and the community at large are encouraged to report observations of illegal dirt bike and ATV activity in the region.
Anyone with information concerning the illegal operation of dirt bikes and ATVs is encouraged to contact the Allentown Police Department at 610-437-7753 or submit a tip on the TIP411 mobile app available on the City of Allentown Police Department website.