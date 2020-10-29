LVPC says it's time to address tractor trailer parking

 

The next generation of warehouses is coming, and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is trying to prepare for buildings 100 feet high that may employ robots instead of people.

"It is a chance to get in front of an emerging trend," LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said at the commission's virtual meeting Thursday.

"High-cube" warehouses bring in more traffic and create fewer jobs than traditional buildings, according to an LVPC draft report. Air quality could suffer, more trucks would mean more wear on roads and tall buildings could change the skyline.

The commission does not write ordinances for development in Lehigh and Northampton counties, but reviews the suitability of large developments. The goal of the high-cube discussion is to prepare a guide on how to plan for the huge buildings.

The Lehigh Valley could set the tone nationally for how local governments limit and adjust to the new buildings, Bradley said.

"This will be the first guide of its type on high-cube and automated warehousing in the U.S.," she said.

There are no high-cube warehouses in the Lehigh Valley now, but a frozen-food warehouse up to 140 feet high has been proposed for Upper Macungie Township.

The LVPC will hold a 5:30 p.m. meeting Nov. 9 for municipal governments to discuss the new warehouses.

Commission Chairman Greg Zebrowski said the LVPC will review where such buildings should be allowed and the environmental impact of having more trucks on local roads.

"It's coming, so we have to develop some thoughtful planning on where they're going to be," he said.

Building height also came up in an LVPC staff review of River Pointe, the biggest development in the history of Upper Mount Bethel Township. Lou Pektor's 725-acre plan included, as of September, 13 buildings, some as high as 110 feet. The land is zoned for industrial use and could have been used for more than 20 warehouses.

UMBT's board of supervisors approved a zoning amendment in September to allow the plan to proceed over the near-unanimous disapproval of residents, who objected to having a large development in their rural township. After that meeting, Pektor said many of the residents' concerns could be worked out in the land-development process.

The LVPC staff review of River Pointe, presented by Chief Community Planner Samantha Smith, said the development is "generally inconsistent" with the commission's regional plan. River Pointe will affect the character of the township and present environmental challenges.

"Hopefully the citizens' input will be respected and taken into account as they move forward with this project," Zebrowski said.

The staff also found fault with Mill Creek, a plan for four buildings covering 500,000 square feet in Bethlehem Township on 62 acres off Church Road, William Penn Highway and Route 33.

The plan does not take into account the effects on the transportation network or the township, the staff review said. Bethlehem Township's board of commissioners approved the plan, with several conditions, in August.

In other business, Zebrowski thanked retiring Commissioner Robert Lammi for 15 years of service.

The commission's next full meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19. Instructions on how to participate are posted at lvpc.org.

 
 
 

