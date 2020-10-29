The next generation of warehouses is coming, and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is trying to prepare for buildings 100 feet high that may employ robots instead of people.
"It is a chance to get in front of an emerging trend," LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley said at the commission's virtual meeting Thursday.
"High-cube" warehouses bring in more traffic and create fewer jobs than traditional buildings, according to an LVPC draft report. Air quality could suffer, more trucks would mean more wear on roads and tall buildings could change the skyline.
The commission does not write ordinances for development in Lehigh and Northampton counties, but reviews the suitability of large developments. The goal of the high-cube discussion is to prepare a guide on how to plan for the huge buildings.
The Lehigh Valley could set the tone nationally for how local governments limit and adjust to the new buildings, Bradley said.
"This will be the first guide of its type on high-cube and automated warehousing in the U.S.," she said.
There are no high-cube warehouses in the Lehigh Valley now, but a frozen-food warehouse up to 140 feet high has been proposed for Upper Macungie Township.
The LVPC will hold a 5:30 p.m. meeting Nov. 9 for municipal governments to discuss the new warehouses.
Commission Chairman Greg Zebrowski said the LVPC will review where such buildings should be allowed and the environmental impact of having more trucks on local roads.
"It's coming, so we have to develop some thoughtful planning on where they're going to be," he said.
Building height also came up in an LVPC staff review of River Pointe, the biggest development in the history of Upper Mount Bethel Township. Lou Pektor's 725-acre plan included, as of September, 13 buildings, some as high as 110 feet. The land is zoned for industrial use and could have been used for more than 20 warehouses.
UMBT's board of supervisors approved a zoning amendment in September to allow the plan to proceed over the near-unanimous disapproval of residents, who objected to having a large development in their rural township. After that meeting, Pektor said many of the residents' concerns could be worked out in the land-development process.
The LVPC staff review of River Pointe, presented by Chief Community Planner Samantha Smith, said the development is "generally inconsistent" with the commission's regional plan. River Pointe will affect the character of the township and present environmental challenges.
"Hopefully the citizens' input will be respected and taken into account as they move forward with this project," Zebrowski said.
The staff also found fault with Mill Creek, a plan for four buildings covering 500,000 square feet in Bethlehem Township on 62 acres off Church Road, William Penn Highway and Route 33.
The plan does not take into account the effects on the transportation network or the township, the staff review said. Bethlehem Township's board of commissioners approved the plan, with several conditions, in August.
In other business, Zebrowski thanked retiring Commissioner Robert Lammi for 15 years of service.
The commission's next full meeting will be at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19. Instructions on how to participate are posted at lvpc.org.
Regional planners to write guidelines for high-cube warehouses
- Jeff Ward
-
- Updated
The next generation of warehouses is coming, and the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission is trying to prepare for buildings 100 feet high that may employ robots instead of people.
Tags
Jeff Ward
WFMZ.com Reporter
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Right Now
- Humidity: 93%
- Cloud Coverage:100%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:29:36 AM
- Sunset: 06:01:39 PM
Today
Cloudy with rain, heavy at times; watch for flooding.
Tonight
Occasional rain; brisk and chilly.
Tomorrow
Brisk, quite chilly; lingering showers, tapering off and ending in the morning. Clouds breaking in the afternoon.
- Local professor explains how Electoral College works
- Bern police, others preparing for Trump's visit to RDG
- Upper Milford man accused of stabbing wife pleads guilty
- Sanofi Pasteur vaccine sales increase boosts parent Sanofi in third quarter
- Health Beat: Nurse-turned-entrepreneur crafts new tool
- SafeBerks, DA assemble sexual assault response team
- Gov. Murphy: Second COVID-19 wave 'coming now'
- State grant to help Mt. Penn Fire Company replace squad
- Bass Pro, Cabela's reimagine traditional Santa visits
- Pa. officials urging people to hand-deliver mail ballots
Trending Headlines
-
Allentown man charged in baseball bat beating of girlfriend
-
Police respond to apartment complex in Allentown
-
Man facing more than 20 charges for allegedly sexually assaulting 3 girls for years
-
Upper Macungie teen charged with attempted homicide after drug deal gone bad
-
LVHN to expand new Lower Nazareth hospital
-
Casey, Wild make surprise visit to Lehigh Valley postal facility
-
69 News highlights local voters who support Trump
-
Kamala Harris' husband visits Lehigh Valley
-
Several Bethlehem Township neighbors team up to create Halloween display
-
Mechanics in short supply across the country
Get local Breaking News alerts sent directly to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
- Sanofi Pasteur vaccine sales increase boosts parent Sanofi in third quarter
- Bass Pro, Cabela's reimagine traditional Santa visits
- Hurricanes hammer Penn National, but not its outlook
- LVHN to expand new Lower Nazareth hospital
- Jobless claims fall to 751K; US economy grows at record rate
- Mechanics in short supply across the country
- New business welcomes PLCB's decision to waive fees
- ADP stock jumps after positive fiscal '21 1st quarter results
- 2 West Reading businesses getting ready to reopen
- Critically acclaimed Bolete going all-out with winter village outdoor dining