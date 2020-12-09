SLATUNGTON, Pa. - With tree tops tipped with white, it's a winter scene that is picture perfect for Dave and Jan Filcher. The Laury's Station couple found their Christmas tree.
"When you're lying on the ground trying to cut it down it does it make more difficult. But if it were raining it would be a lot worse," Dave described.
Not rain but snow. The winter frosting covered the pines at Slatington's Beck's Tree Farm.
"We took a back road and it was snow covered the whole way," Jan said.
The mid-morning roads through Allentown showcased the seasonal accoutrement on downtown decorations.
It's a winter scene James Rhode of Orefield hopes to see more of.
"You're not sweating you can always put on more clothes to stay warm," he said.
But for others...
"It just creates more work for me," said Pat Swoyer of Slatington.
"My son and grandson plow so this creates a lot of billing," she said of snow.
For drivers the first snow snarled traffic in some places. Some accidents were reported throughout the region.
PennDOT says the wintry mix is tough to treat.
"When you have light snow it's difficult to deal with because you don't have a lot to plow. You put materials down," said Ron Young of PennDOT.
As for Jan and Dave they'll take the snow as an early gift.
"We decided to come today and this was a great addition to the day," the couple said.
The addition won't last long. A warm up is on the way.