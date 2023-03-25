EASTON, Pa. - Crayola Experience is holding its Million Crayon Giveaway at its five locations, including the one in Easton, Pa., to encourage children to color the world with kindness.

The attraction is offering a limited-time addition of five crayons from the Color of Kindness collection to the 70+ crayon colors that kids can choose from for their free crayon box.

Starting today, guests can register for the Crayola Experience Million Crayon Giveaway, which begins on National Crayon Day (3/31) and runs through May 31, 2023, at Crayola Stores.

Registrants for the colorful experience will pick up a free 32-count crayon box and fill it with their favorite colors from the impressive 40-foot-long Pick Your Pack wall, including for the first time the Color of Kindness crayons Be Sweet to Each Other, You’re So A-Peeling, Kind to the Core, Rise Above, and Spread Your Wings.

To participate in the Crayola Experience Million Crayon Giveaway, guests must register online for a date to pick up their crayon box and pick out their crayons at one of The Crayola Store locations.

Sign up is on a first come, first served basis. Limit two (2) crayon boxes per household. No purchase necessary. Additional restrictions apply.