Samantha Stewart

BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Registration is open for the return of the Moravian Music Festival in Bethlehem. 

Singers and instrumentalists are encouraged to register for the 26th Moravian Music Festival, which will be held July 26-30 live and in person.

It will take place on the campuses of Central Moravian Church and Moravian University.

In 2021 the festival was online-only.

Singers and instrumentalists of all ages and all levels are welcome. There will be robust programs for children and youth, including a musical theater production. 

To learn more, click here.

