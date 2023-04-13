Registration open for Allentown’s Summer Playground Program

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Families can now register their children for the City of Allentown’s 109th Annual Summer Playground Program.

The free eight-week program runs June 12 through August 3, and is held on Mondays from 1 to 3:30 p.m. and Tuesdays through Fridays from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., according to a news release from the city.

The Summer Playground Program is facilitated by the city’s Recreation Bureau and offers various recreational and playground activities for Allentown residents ages 7 to 15, the city says. Participating children also receive free lunch, which is available Tuesdays through Fridays.

The city says kids who attend the program are eligible to win free prizes at the end of the season, such as bicycles, scooters, skateboards, and sporting equipment.

All who participate are also invited to an end-of-season "Romper Day Celebration" on July 31 at 7 p.m. at J. Birney Crum Stadium.

The city’s Summer Playground Program began in 1914 when General Harry C. Trexler and Mrs. Trexler sponsored an outing called “Romper Day.” The celebration is the culminating event of the summer and consists of various games, relay races, and dances.

The city says registration for the Summer Playground Program can be done on-site and will be accepted throughout the season; however, for planning purposes, pre-registration is strongly recommended.

There are 18 playground locations. Online registration and a complete list of participating locations can be found on the city Parks and Recreation Department website.

The city says it is currently hiring seasonal playground instructors to support the program. Additional information, including the online application, can be found at the city's website.

2023 ALLENTOWN SUMMER PLAYGROUND LOCATIONS

SCHOOL PLAYGROUNDS

1. Jackson/Ramos Elementary - 517 N. 15th St.

2. Midway Manor (Newcomer Academy) - Tacoma & Pennsylvania Streets

3. Muhlenberg Elementary - 21st & Washington Streets

4. Sheridan Elementary - 521 N. 2nd St

CITY PLAYGROUNDS

1. Andre Reed (Irving) Park - E. Washington & Irving Streets

2. Ithaca Playlot - SW 30th St & Ithaca Street

3. Jordan Park - 6th & Sumner Ave.

4. Keck Park - S. Carlisle & E. Mosser Streets.

5. Percy Ruhe - Oxford Drive & Pearl Ave.

6. Roosevelt Park - Filmore St. - Between W. Saucon & Camp Streets.

7. Stevens Park - 630 N. 6th Street

8. Trout Creek West - 8th & Juniata Streets.

9. Union Terrace - Union Street (West of 19th Streets)

10. Valania Park - 6th & Union Streets

11. Walden Terrace Playlot - S. Carbon & S. Lumber St. (2366 S. Carbon St.)

OTHER PARTNERING PLAYGROUNDS*

1. Alliance Hall/Central Elementary - 829 W. Turner St.

2. Greater Valley YMCA - 425 15th St.

3. Salvation Army - 144 N. 8th St.

*These three sites run separate programs, and have their own registrations, schedules, and fee structures. All participate in City-run field trips as well as Romper Day activities.