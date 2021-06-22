EASTON, Pa. – Rehabilitation work on the Northampton Street Bridge, or the "Free Bridge," that connects Phillipsburg and Easton is set to begin soon — and cycling enthusiasts hope sidewalk expansions will be part of the project.
Representatives from the Delaware River Joint Toll Bridge Commission held a virtual open house Tuesday to explain the planned $10 million to $15 million rehabilitation work that will be done. The last rehabilitation of the bridge was completed in 2002.
"It is now time that we must return to perform maintenance rehabilitation that will continue to preserve possible service disruptions for the future," said DRJTBC Program Manager Mike McCandless.
Many in attendance for the virtual meeting asked if the pedestrian bridge could be expanded in order to allow for bicyclists to ride across the bridge. Currently, cyclists are prohibited from riding across the span.
"I really believe this is a key connector between Easton and Phillipsburg if we somehow allowed cyclists to ride across," said Bill Strickland, editorial director for Hearst Magazines Enthusiast Group.
"There really is no opportunity to widen the sidewalks," said DRJTBC Chief Engineer Roy Little. "Adding any additional dead load for wider sidewalks plus additional pedestrian load that would be put on the side areas is something that this bridge would not be able to handle."
Officials said the bridge has a 3-ton limit and has a railing height of 8 feet 6 inches, below the 10-foot minimum height standard for bridges to allow for cycling across.
Commission representatives said the 126-year-old bridge is inspected annually and its critical structures every two years.
Officials plan to advertise for the project in July and award a contract in October. Construction could begin in late fall with completion expected for spring 2023.
The project will be done in three phases with no long-term lane restrictions, officials said.
In phase one, which will begin March 2022, traffic will be shifted to two lanes for northbound work. One sidewalk will remain open for pedestrian traffic.
In phase two, traffic will be shifted to two lanes for southbound work, with one sidewalk remaining open for pedestrian traffic.
In phase three, work will be done on the above-deck pier and the center-below deck.
The scope of the project will include cleaning and painting the steel exterior; repointing stonemasonry, piers and wingwalls; reconstructing end pylons; rehabilitating steel trusses; replacing the electrical systems and backup generator; installing new LED ornamental lighting and advanced architectural lighting to be used for holidays and other events; and replacing both pedestrian walkway surfaces.