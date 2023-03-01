LANSFORD, Pa. – A neighbor's surveillance footage captured what appeared to be a SWAT team heading down Marc Muffley's street in Lansford, Carbon County, Monday night.

Muffley was arrested after officials identified an explosive in his luggage at Lehigh Valley International Airport that morning.

Lansford man checked suitcase with hidden explosive at LVIA, FBI says Authorities say they found an explosive hidden in the lining of a bag checked for a flight to Orlando Sanford International Airport.

One relative, though, told 69 News over the phone, "Basically, the FBI found a commercial firework and a drill battery" in Muffley's baggage.

The relative, who did not want to be named, told 69 News, "It's nice the whole country thinks he's smart enough to build a bomb." However, the relative said, "He's just not that smart."

Megan Rims lives just a couple doors down from Muffley.

"I was at work today and heard on the news 'man from Carbon County,' and I look up I'm like, 'That's my neighbor. That's why they were there. Oh, my God,'" Rims said.

Court papers say 40-year-old Muffley was headed to the Orlando Sanford International Airport in Florida on Monday. When his checked baggage set off an alarm to the TSA, a physical search found a circular compound, about three inches in diameter, wrapped in a wax-like paper and clear plastic wrap, hidden in the luggage's lining.

The Transportation Security Administration called the Lehigh-Northampton Airport Authority Police Department, who then called the FBI.

A special agent with the FBI identified the circular compound as an explosive, determining the powder concealed within the wax paper and wrap was consistent with a commercial grade firework.

It had a "quick fuse" and a "hobby fuse," meaning a slower fuse that appeared to be added after it was manufactured.

"It's kind of terrifying, like, town's a little rough," Rims said. "And they're going to make the airport rough."

The baggage also had in it a can of butane, a lighter, a pipe with white powder residue, a wireless drill with cordless batteries and two GFCI outlets taped together with black tape.

Muffley was paged over the airport's public address system to report to security at 11:40 Monday morning. Five minutes later, security cameras captured him leaving the airport.

He's charged with possession of an explosive in an airport and possessing, or attempting to place, or attempting to have placed, an explosive or incendiary device on an aircraft.

Muffley's probable cause hearing and detention hearing is set for Thursday at 1:30 p.m. via videoconference.