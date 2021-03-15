ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Everyone knows the restaurant and bar business has been hard during the pandemic.
"It's been tough, it's been tough for the last year, I'm not going to lie. Over the winter time with the added restrictions during the holidays really put a strain on us financially," said Breandon Velazquez, the general manager of Tacos y Tequila City Center in Allentown.
But, hopefully things will get better for Velazquez. Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday he is lifting some mitigation measures and allowing 75 percent capacity for most restaurants starting April 4, Easter Sunday. Gyms and entertainment facilities will also open up to 75 percent occupancy that day. Wolf says the time is right, as COVID cases are decreasing and vaccinations are increasing.
Velazquez says he's optimistic that this will finally revive his business.
"Our bar is the main draw for a lot of folks, just that alone is going to help boost revenue," Velazquez said.
Velazquez says as things begin to relax, he will make sure COVID safety measures are still in place at his restaurant, like wearing masks and sanitizing. And he's looking to add more staff as he prepares for what he anticipates to be a big summer, for both his business and hopes of ending this pandemic.
"We're so close. I'm hoping by June we get 100 percent... do your thing!" Velazquez said.