MOORE TWP., Pa. - The remains found in remote Moore Township, Northampton County belonged to a convicted killer who's been missing since March, authorities said.

The skeletal remains were matched to William Edelman, dubbed the "Kunkletown Killer," who served his time and had been out on parole, county officials said.

Hunters found the remains Monday night in a remote area of the Appalachian Trail, the district attorney said.

Investigators recovered the remains Tuesday, and they were taken to the county coroner's office for identification.

The cause and manner of death are pending, the county coroner's office said.

The 65-year-old was last seen March 24 leaving his apartment building in Catasauqua.

His family and police had searched around and in the Lehigh River, canal and woods near Edelman's Front Street apartment.

Edelman pleaded guilty in 1992 to killing two men with a shotgun and injuring another in Monroe County. He was also found mentally ill at that time, and authorities had said he may have still been suffering from mental issues.