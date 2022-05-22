CENTER VALLEY, Pa. - A well-known soap opera actress with ties to the Lehigh Valley has died after a two year battle with a rare form of breast cancer. She started her career right here in Lehigh County studying at DeSales University.
"She was fierce, quietly fierce, but she was fierce," said Anne Lewis, head of performing arts at DeSales, "that's how she managed to say alive as long as she did"
Marnie Schulenburg was a mother, a wife, and a talented actress, starring in 'As the World Turns,' 'The Young and the Restless' and continued to shine on dozens of other TV sets throughout her career.
But behind the scenes she was suffering from a rare form of breast cancer, that ended up taking her life on May 17, days before she would've been 38.
"I was just texting with her a week ago," said Lewis, "so this was quite a shock"
Her death is affecting many, including the DeSales University Theater Department- where Schulenburg started her career as a student.
"She was very talented so she was cast quite often," said Lewis, "she was incredibly hard worker- a great humaning being to be around. She was honest"
She walked in as a wide-eyed freshman, and walked out with a successful acting career. it's Something she used to mentor other aspiring actors, whenever they asked for help.
'She was always willing to share. Always willing to give back," said Lewis.
Now, alumni at the University want to make sure she continues to light up the campus. They say, plans for a memorial in her honor will hopefully be coming soon.
"She was just a really special person," said Lewis.
Marnie is survived by her husband, Zack Robidas, and their two-year-old daughter Coda.