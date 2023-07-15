ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A newly remodeled Dunkin' location will host a grand reopening featuring a big giveaway from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Dunkin' inside American Plaza Shopping Center, located at 215 W. Hamilton St. in Allentown, will offer "free coffee for a year" giveaways to the first 100 people in line, according to a Dunkin' press release.

According to the press release, recipients of the giveaway will receive a coupon book containing four free medium hot or iced coffee coupons per month. The coupons expire after 14 months and are only usable at the American Plaza location, the press release said.

The reopening event will also feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony and check presentation, which start at 12 p.m. This ceremony will highlight Dunkin's remodeled "Next Gen" restaurants, which feature a more modern design with improved drive-thrus and complimentary public Wi-Fi.

"The newly remodeled Next Gen restaurant offers Allentown a first-hand look at Dunkin’s store of the future experience, with a modern design that provides a fresh, friendly, vibrant, and engaging environment," the Dunkin' press release said.