A newly-renovated 1969 Chevy Nova is up for grabs. It's been featured on the History Channel's hit show "Counting Cars," and was built with veterans in mind.
"You're supporting them by buying a raffle ticket, so you end up with a 1 in 3,000 chance at a great car but you're really supporting our cause and getting behind the great work that we're able to participate in," said Matt Guedes, executive director for Camp Freedom.
Camp Freedom is in Carbondale, Pennsylvania. It's an 1800-acre property where outdoor activities are abundant.
"We do outdoor adventures for disabled veterans, disabled first responders, their family members and Gold Star families," said Guedes.
It's all at no cost to the campers, which can be a difficult thing to raise money for during a pandemic.
"An opportunity like this is huge for us to raise funds so that we can continue to offer everything completely free of charge," said Guedes.
The Counting Cars episode is now available on the History Channel.
"The show aired Wednesday night and then we unveiled it, and at 10:01 p.m. right after the show we launched our raffle website, which is campfreedomnova.com," said Guedes.
The car took about 90 days to remodel. To win it, tickets are on sale now for $100 a piece but will hangout until 3,000 tickets are sold.