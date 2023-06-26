BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Area School District Board of Directors approved revisions to the district's homework policy Monday night during its meeting at East Hills Middle School.
Known as Policy 130, the guidance alters the purpose, definition and authority of homework, as well as the guidelines for teachers when they propose homework. It would also minimize or eliminate the grading of homework for the goal of "removing failure as an option."
Specifically, the policy change "encourages" rather than "requires" homework for students. The guideline revisions instruct teachers to use evidence-based practices, among other things, to "design homework appropriate for individual students."
In order to "implement homework equitably," the district's faculty would assign reasonable amounts of homework. It would also require that teachers "differentiate homework for individual needs" and further that teachers "be sensitive about the limitations of home environments" when assigning homework.
Finally, educators should eliminate exposing students to failure as an option by marginalizing or not grading homework at all. If homework is graded, it would be reported separately from students' academic achievement grades.
Charter renewal
In other news, the board approved a five-year renewal of the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts. The charter for the school, located at 321 E. Third St., runs through June 30, 2028.
New administrator
Finally, directors approved the appointment of Maureen Leeson as the district's assistant superintendent and chief academic officer for the next four years. She will receive a $160,000 annual salary from July 1, 2023, through June 30, 2024.