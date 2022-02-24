ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Renaissance Allentown Hotel announced Thursday that its upscale restaurant and bar, The Dime, has been relaunched with a new dinner menu and new hours following a period of limited service due to the pandemic.
Located on the third floor of the hotel at 12 North Seventh Street in downtown Allentown, The Dime is open to hotel guests and the public, according to a news release from the hotel.
Now branded an “Italian steakhouse,” The Dime has introduced a dinner menu with a variety of premium-cut steaks and chops complemented by one of five sauces.
Seafood, chicken, and house-made pasta entrees are also available, along with The Dime’s signature starters, salads, sides, and unique desserts, the hotel said.
The Dime’s full-service bar features a separate menu along with a superior wine list and distinctive cocktails. In addition, the restaurant continues to offer classics like eggs benedict and stuffed French toast for breakfast and gourmet pizzas and sandwiches for lunch. View all of The Dime’s menus at TheDimeAllentown.com/Menus.
The Dime’s new lunch and dinner hours are Sundays 12 to 9 p.m., Mondays through Thursdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Saturdays 12 to 10 p.m. The Dime serves breakfast daily from 7 to 10:30 a.m.
Two private dining rooms that seat 40 and 16, respectively, are also available. To book an event at The Dime, people can contact the hotel’s Director of Food and Beverage Todd Pasini at 610-849-3733 or TPasini@RenaissanceAllentown.com.
“At The Dime, our goal is to provide all our guests with an elevated, modern dining experience with unforgettable meals and cocktails in a sophisticated ambiance of comfort,” says Pasini.
The Dime features two-story ceilings, an open kitchen, and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking Seventh and Hamilton streets. The restaurant can be reached using the elevators in the Renaissance Allentown Hotel lobby off Seventh Street. Parking is available in the Arena Deck and on the street in the surrounding area.
Opened in 2015, The Dime was named in honor of the historic Dime Bank Building that is incorporated into the hotel and restaurant.