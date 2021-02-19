ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Renaissance Allentown Hotel has a reopening date, more than a year after it closed because of the pandemic.
The hotel is set to reopen on April 1, and will be managed by Gulph Creek Hotels, according to a news release from City Center Investment.
Gulph Creek said it has already started hiring hotel staff and accepting bookings for weddings and other events at the 170-room hotel, the release says. It's rehiring many of the employees who were with the hotel before the pandemic, and is taking applications.
The Renaissance Allentown, which is attached to the PPL Center arena in downtown Allentown, has been closed since March 2020. It boasts 15 suites and one luxury suite, meeting spaces, a ballroom, and an upscale restaurant with two private dining rooms for events.