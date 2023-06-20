EASTON, Pa. -- The Easton Area Community Center is getting some TLC for its 70th anniversary. In that time, the center in the West Ward has served thousands of kids.

"You get to do a lot of fun things, learn a lot of new things," said Jayden Robinson, who goes to the Easton Area Community Center.

"I grew up in this room," student Jonathan Joseph said about the wrestling gym. "This is where I first started wrestling, so it's a special place in my heart."

Generations of people feel the same way about the Easton Area Community Center; they do so much so that they end up returning to give back.

"This was a safe haven for me," said Tenesha Jenkins, who now runs the center's basketball program with her husband Horace Jenkins. "Grew right up here on North Seventh Street."

"He raised me, pretty much," Easton Area Community Center Saints Wrestling Coach Todd Heller said about Coach Dave Swick."I was here every day, and you know, that instilled me to do what I'm doing today. Big thanks to him."

Everyone at the center is excited about its 70th anniversary, which has prompted some renovations.

Work in the basketball court just finished this week.

"IronPigs Charities gave a grant $13,000 for the gym renovation and got the new flooring, which is this great for educational and recreational opportunities," said Matt Sommers, the manager of IronPigs Charities.

"Now with the floor being done over, our goals and ambitions is to do even more here," said Horace Jenkins.

"We can have more activities," said Tenesha Jenkins.

Another recent gift from LVHN Orthopedics allowed the center to spruce up its wrestling gym and secure new mats for the Easton Saints.

"It gets the kids off the streets, a place to come and hang out, learn a sport and at the same time, learn structure," said Dave Swick, who still coaches after decades at the center.

"Our team showed up hands on and put a little sweat equity in helping paint the room alongside with Jody Karam's wrestling team," said Steven Hultgren, the director of sports performance initiatives at Lehigh Valley Health Network.

The center has also added field trips to places like D.C.

"We're opening opportunities for kids," said Adam Williams, a board member at the Easton Area Community Center. "We're also working on getting new floors for our first floor, so that'll be coming in August."

There are bathrooms on all four floors that haven't been renovated in decades, so the team is working to get donations and grants to cover those.