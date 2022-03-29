It's not just homes. Rent prices are up across the region and across the country.
The consumer price index from March showed rent for primary residences up 0.6% in February from the month before, the largest jump since 1987.
"Units that used to rent for $800 two years ago are now renting at $1500 and it just kind of raises the rent across the board," said Alisa Baratta, Executive Director of the Third Street Alliance for Women & Children.
Baratta says demand has increased from places like New York and New Jersey.
"So, people are now being pushed out of the Lehigh Valley and actually moving into the Poconos, into Carbon County," Baratta said.
Renters make up one in three households in the region, according to Data LV, 51% of which are cost burdened.
57% of apartment stock costs more than a $1,000 a month, up from 43% in previous years. And now landlords generally ask for at least three or more up-front deposits.
"It's that plus sometimes the landlords are asking for proof that you can pay above and beyond the rental. So, they're not just looking at the security deposit and first and last month's rent, but they want proof your income is well beyond what will be required for that unit. They're looking at any credit issues you may have had in the past, they're looking at any past evictions that you've had. So suddenly the barriers keep rising and rising because there is such competition," Baratta said.
If you're having difficulty, you can contact your county about rental assistance programs.
There is also homeless assistance and rapid re-housing dollars and public housing vouchers available.