The Lehigh Valley Planning Commission reviewed plans for 420 apartments in Forks Township, a development that could add quite a few residents to a municipality that has a population of about 16,000.
The "Legacy at Sullivan Trail" complex would have 19 apartment buildings, about 14,000 square feet each of office and retail space, and a recreation center. The Sullivan Trail development is proposed for land just north of the intersection with Uhler Road, and a traffic estimate provided at Thursday's LVPC meeting says it will generate 3,745 vehicle trips per day.
"Forks Township is one of the fastest-growing municipalities in the region," according to the LVPC report. As of July 1, 2022, the U.S. Census Bureau estimated that the township had 16,311 residents.
The plan is to combine four lots into one, providing space for 20-plus buildings and 420 residences.
The commission's staff review of Legacy includes typical comments about pedestrian access and bike racks, but also touches upon affordable housing.
"The township's Comprehensive Plan identifies the importance of providing a variety of housing choices and prices to accommodate changing housing demands," according to the review. "The location of these housing units in close proximity to employment areas" creates opportunities for "residents to live near where they work."
The commission encourages Forks Township to work with developer Larken Associates of New Jersey "to ensure apartment prices are accessible for a wide range of individuals and households, taking into consideration the wages of workers employed at nearby businesses."
The LVPC's appointed commissioners approved the staff comments, which will be sent to Forks Township, its neighbors Tatamy and Stockertown, and the developer for consideration.
Also Thursday, the commission reviewed three buildings at River Pointe Logistics in Upper Mount Bethel Township and a warehouse that would take the place of the Best Western Hotel off Route 22 in Hanover Township (Northampton County).
The LVPC has a professional staff that reviews plans and 37 volunteer commissioners appointed by Lehigh and Northampton counties. The commissioners go over staff recommendations, sometimes alter them, and then vote on approving them.
Recommendations are then sent to municipalities and developers. Final land-use decisions are made by each municipality. The LVPC does not approve or reject developments.